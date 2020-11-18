Ernest R. Adams
Sioux Falls - Ernest R. Adams, of Sioux Falls, SD went home to be with his Savior on November 17,2020, at the of age 90 years. (Psalm 103). While attendance is private, his memorial service will be livestreamed at 4:00 PM Sunday, November 22 from George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Ernest was born on February 18, 1930, to Ernest and Luella (Rowland) Adams in Bridgeport, CT. His parents moved from Bridgeport to Benicia, CA, during World War II. His father had transferred from Brooklyn Navy Yard to Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo.
Ernest served in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed at Treasure Island and in Japan. After his naval service, Ernest also worked at Mare Island until his retirement in 1986.
Ernest married Nedra Moore on August 15, 1954. They had two daughters, Sally (David) Spoo and Susan Pelletier. They happily celebrated their silver and golden wedding anniversaries. Nedra was taken to Heaven in 2012.
Nedra was a member of the Southern Baptist Church when she and Ernest married. Ernest agreed to attend with her and raise any children born to them in that faith. Very soon, Ernest realized that more would be required of him than simply attending church. Jesus wanted to be the Lord of Ernest's life, not simply someone Ernest visited on Sunday. Ernest gave his life to Christ soon afterward.
Ernest became an ordained deacon of the Southern Baptist Church and served in that capacity for many years. He also trained as a music leader. He served as the choir leader/music director at almost every church (until recently) where he and Nedra were members.
Ernest wanted to thank two doctors for their hard work in aiding him in his quest for independent living: Dr. Angelo Santos (vascular surgery) and Dr. Jason Anderson (podiatric wound care). Unfortunately, Ernest's body was too tired and frail to realize his ultimate goal but that does not diminish the doctors' efforts.
Ernest also appreciated the diligence, compassion, and dedication of the entire staff at the Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage. They made his last weeks very restful and his passing comfortable.
Ernest was preceded in death by his beloved wife; his parents; his younger brother, Eugene; and his son-in-law, Chris Pelletier. He is survived by Sally and David, Sioux Falls, SD; Susan, Bay City, MI; sister- and brother-in-law, Allison and George Hein and their two children: Ginger (Jim) Davison and Matthew Hein, South Haven, MI; his church families and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ernest's name to either The Banquet or to the Union Gospel Mission. Obit, online guestbook and livestream link at georgeboom.com
