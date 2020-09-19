1/1
Eugene "Gene" Buseman
Eugene "Gene" Buseman

Chancellor - Eugene "Gene" Buseman, 78, of Chancellor, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Ava's House hospice. He was born in 1941 and grew up near Chancellor graduating from Parker High in 1959. In 1963 he married Wanda Kondert. They lived in Sioux Falls until moving to their farm near Chancellor in 1972. Wanda died in 2013. Survivors: children: Ramona (Larry) Vander Zee, Harrisburg and son, Russell (Janel) Buseman, Blue Earth, MN; five grandchildren; siblings: Ervin (Shirley) Buseman, Chancellor and Erma (Roy) Stevens, Sioux Falls. Public services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Germantown Presbyterian Church rural Chancellor. Visitation, with the family present, also at Germantown Presbyterian Church, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
