George Owen Leih



George Owen Leih, born in Sioux Falls, SD, March 28, 1956, passed away, October 5, 2020, at his residence in Caballo, NM, of a heart attack, at age 64. George was born to Richard C. and Shirley A. (Wood) Leih, in Sioux Falls. He lived in Sioux Falls most of his life until he moved in with his mother, in Viborg, SD. He was her companion, grounds keeper, maintenance man, driver, chef and care provider, helping her while she battled multiple bouts of cancer along with many other health issues, until her passing in 2017.



George had been a professional painter and carpenter for many years. This experience helped him take care of his mother's home while he lived there, as well as help siblings with home projects. He was also a musician, and enjoyed many years playing drums. Another favorite interest of his was prospecting, which he did most of his later years in the Black Hills and then in New Mexico. He particularly enjoyed when he could share this with friends and his mother when opportunity allowed to prospect outdoors in the beautiful Black Hills. This tied well into his great interest in gems and rocks, which were plentiful in both South Dakota and New Mexico.



He enjoyed cooking and provided excellent meals for everyone, especially his mom, along with helping garden and can the wonderful peaches and other fruits they grew, which were shared with family and friends. Upon her passing he purchased a small camper and her pickup, and moved south to Caballo, NM, with their cat, Sweetie.



George is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Joey) Hammonds, and his two grandsons, Liam Olson and Nash Hammonds, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; his sister, Patricia Schrader, Sioux Falls; his brothers, Rusty (Kami) Leih, Hartford, SD; Loren Leih (Shirley Carver), Hartford, SD, and Kevin (Debb) Leih, Gillette, WY; his mother's sister, LaVonne Wittrock, and an uncle, Paul Schloe, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his cherished cat, Pharoh, who now lives with his new auntie.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Shirley Leih; infant brother, Richard Leih, Jr.; elder brother, John C Leih; paternal grandparents Geurth and Ruth (Hall) Leih; maternal grandparents, Evelyn I. Wood, and Willam B. Wood, and brother-in-law, Dennis Schrader.



No memorial service will be held per prior wishes of deceased.









