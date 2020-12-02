James T. LewisBullhead City, AZ - James T. Lewis, age 77, of Bullhead City, AZ and formerly of Sioux Falls, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held in Summer 2021 in Sioux Falls at Woodlawn Cemetery.James Thomas Lewis was born on August 22, 1943 to parents H. Lauren and Jane (Allen) Lewis in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He attended Mark Twain and Washington High School, graduating in 1961. Jim went on to play basketball for the University of South Dakota Coyotes. While at USD, Jim was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Jim graduated from the USD School of Business in 1965.He was Vice-President of All-American Transport and President of Midwest Coast Transport. He started the Beer Hunter Bar and Restaurant in La Quinta, California, Royal River Casino in Flandreau and the Gold Mine Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. He was a member of Unity Lodge #130 and El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls. Jim enjoyed traveling and making new friends wherever he landed.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Allen Lewis, and son Chico Lewis.He is survived by his children, Amy Higgens of Yarmouth, Maine, Sean Lewis of Denver, Tina (John) Elwell of Hill City, and James (Jeannie) Lewis of Austin, TX; 4 grandchildren, Rosa, Angelica, Melissa, and Hank; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers David (Jan) Lewis, Paul (Linda) Lewis, and sister-in-law, Brenda Lewis, all of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion Molly.