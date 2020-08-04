1/1
Lloyd O. Rowland
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd O. Rowland

Sioux Falls

- Lloyd O. Rowland, 81, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Vermillion, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020 while a resident of the "Ava House" in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with Eastern Star service. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kober Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Kober Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kober Funeral Home
402 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-4466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kober Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Mary Lowery
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved