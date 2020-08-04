Lloyd O. Rowland
Sioux Falls
- Lloyd O. Rowland, 81, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Vermillion, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020 while a resident of the "Ava House" in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with Eastern Star service. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion, has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
.