Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline DeHoogh



Sioux Falls - Pauline DeHoogh, 96, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Marion passed away at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls on Oct. 5th. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Oct. 8th at 11 am at Calvary Reformed Church of Monroe. Visitation will begin at 10 am at the church on Thursday prior to the Funeral Service. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Marion.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store