Phyllis Hoiten
Canistota, SD - Phyllis M. Hoiten, 85, of Canistota passed away on November 21, 2020 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Phyllis's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com
. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from noon - 7 pm with some family present from 5 - 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Phyllis Lankhorst was born on January 22, 1935 to Harry and Bessie (Woltzen) Lankhorst. She grew up in the Canistota area and graduated from Monroe High School. Phyllis worked in the dietary department at Good Samaritan Nursing Home for 24 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Zion Lutheran Sewing Circle for many years. She loved to crochet, cook and bake.
Phyllis is survived by: her children, Judy (Jerry) Zimmerschied of Tonopah, AZ, Janet Hoiten (special friend, Dennis Barnhouse) of Canistota, Jim (Becky) Hoiten of Salem, John (Karmon) Hoiten of Canistota and Jerry (Megan) Francis of Salem; three grandchildren, Scott (Shelbi), Ashley (Chad) and Jody (Aaron); five great-grandchildren, Shaylor, Tatum, Hudson, Bentley and Hayden; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Lankhorst.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Elmer (Ardell), Lyle and Lloyd. www.kinzleyfh.com