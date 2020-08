Vernon LarsenViborg, SD - Vernon Larsen, 89 of Viborg, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater. Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Viborg. Visitation with family present will be from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended but not required. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.