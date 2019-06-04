DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Don Bosscawen, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 87 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Don was born on March 5, 1932, in Newark, Ohio to Clarence and Helen Bosscawen. He served in the US Air Force before receiving a business degree from Ohio University, where he met the love of his life, Claudette Chapel, from Athens.

They married during college and moved to the Detroit area (Farmington Hills), where Don worked his entire career as an executive at Ford Motor Company. They raised their family with good, strong midwestern values with Christianity as the guiding light.

After retiring, they enjoyed summers at their lake house on Coldwater Lake in Central Michigan and winters at the Villages in Lady Lakes, Florida. Later, they made their home in Delray Beach, Florida.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; his mother, Helen; and his brothers, Frank, Ed and Dale.

He is survived by his wife, Claudette; his four children, Lynn (Karl Braun), Greg (Sharon), Missy (Chris Maguire), and Bryan; his sister, Linda; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home on 168 Morris Ave. in Athens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary