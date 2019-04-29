NELSONVILLE - James Hobart Alvis Jr., 62, of Nelsonville, passed away April 22, 2019 at his home in Nelsonville.

James was born Dec. 25, 1956 in Lorain, Ohio to James Hobart Alvis and Virginia (Gandee) Alvis. He was a graduate of Nelsonville-York High School, served in the U.S. Army, was the former owner of Jim and Pat's Carry Out and Garage, and was the owner of Jim's Garage for 28 years.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Alvis of Nelsonville; daughter, Stacey (Jeff) Denny of Cincinnati; son Jim (Tiffany) Alvis of Buchtel; granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Olivia; mother, Virginia Alvis of Chauncey; grandmother, Gladys Jones of Chauncey; and siblings, Dave (Kelly) Alvis, Jack Alvis, Mark Alvis, Dreama McKelvey and very special sister, Lori (Marvin) Campbell of Nelsonville.

James was preceded in death by his father, James H. Alvis; and grandfather, Darrell Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. King Kelly officiating.

Arrangements by Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019