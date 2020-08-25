Gary S. Willhite, 70, of Twitchell Street, died on Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare Center.
Born one minute after midnight on Father's Day in Boston on June 18, 1950, he was a son of Victor and Dorothy (Coderre) Willhite and lived in Boston until moving to Royalston and later Athol. He graduated from Athol High School in the class of 1969.
On Friday the 13th in March of 1970, Gary married Candace "Candy" (Fisher) and have enjoyed 50 years of marriage.
Gary worked as a union contractor during the construction of the Northfield Mountain Hydroelectric Project, later joining his father and brothers at Victor E. Willhite and Sons, a home improvement company, for many years before starting his own business, Athol Window and Siding. Gary was a very hard and dedicated worker.
Family meant the world to Gary, whether it was cooking up huge Sunday dinners, attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events, or just hanging out with the family. He was affectionately known as Grampa, Pa, and Papa.
Gary loved his Harley Davidson, working out, his dogs and watching football, especially the Patriots. Gary also loved the women in his life and acknowledged all of them on Mother's Day with flowers.
For all those who knew Gary, the biggest stand out of this man was his booming laugh, the biggest anyone has ever heard.
Gary is survived by his mother, Dorothy Willhite of Athol; his wife, Candy Willhite of Athol; his children, Jennifer York and her husband, Ryan, of Athol, Michael Willhite and his wife, Ann McDonough, of Templeton and Christopher Willhite and his wife, Jes, of Royalston; grandchildren, Ariel Carney (Nathan), Hannah York, Avah York, Braydon York, Kaleigh Willhite, Matthew Willhite, Owen Willhite, and Aby Willhite; great grandchildren, Emma Carney, Nolen Carney, and Oliver Carney. Gary also is survived by his siblings, Val Willhite (Ann) of Royalston, Debbie Adams (Larry) and Ronnie Willhite (Sherry), all of Athol; as well as many nephews and nieces, and good friends.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Victor Willhite.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THE FOLLOWING:
Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Lake Street, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gary's memory to the Tyler Foundation, Inc., PO Box 733, Groton, MA 01450.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
