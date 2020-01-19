|
Stanley F. "Stan" Harris, 59, of North Main Street, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at home following an illness, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Athol on December 7, 1960, he was a son of Stanley C. and Beatrice L. (Webster) Harris and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1979.
Stan served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
In 1983, Stan married Brenda J. (Grindle) and enjoyed over 36 years of marriage together raising their family.
Stan was a skilled and self employed carpenter.
An outdoorsman, Stan loved hunting, especially deer, and had harvested 49 during his life.
Stan was a happy go lucky type of guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved time with his family and friends and his sense of humor made him the life of all the get togethers.
Stan will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Harris, of Orange; a son, Ryan Harris, of Orange; a daughter, Christina DeStefano and her husband, Tyler, of Athol; grandsons, Camden DeStefano and Collin DeStefano; five siblings; and many friends.
Besides his parents, Stan was predeceased by two siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Tully City Council Club, Inc., 365 Tully Road, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stan's memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020