Carl McDearis
1942 - 2020
MCDEARIS, Carl "Wayne" Carl "Wayne" McDearis, age 78, of Commerce, GA passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born on March 24, 1942 in Atlanta, GA. Mr. McDearis was the son of the late Carl Richard and Mittie Morris McDearis. He was retired after 39 years from Western Electric/ AT&T/ Lucent Technologies as a Director of Customer Service. He served in the United States Navy right after high school, a member of Salem Presbyterian Church, a Deacon with Dogwood Farms Christian Church, Lithonia, GA and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Maxine Wynn McDearis, son, Brandon (Sharon) McDearis, Athens GA, daughter, Paige (Brian) McDearis Hazelrigs, Commerce GA, brothers, Tim McDearis, Ren McDearis, sisters, Susan Daniel, Carlene Wentworth, 3 grandchildren, Cash McDearis, Marilyn (Alex) Jennings, and Megan (Ryan) Golden. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clark Cregger officiating. Burial will follow at Gray Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11 AM, until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospice, Athens GA. Online condolences may be made at: www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.
