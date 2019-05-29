WILLIAMS, Charles B. December 1, 1935 - May 24, 2019 Charles "Bailey" Williams of Acworth, GA passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Bailey was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Grantham Williams and father Troy Williams of Douglas, GA and stepson Chad Charles. Bailey is survived by his wife Tena Williams; sister Mary Gail (Wilfred) Yeargan; his son Douglas (Connie) Williams; son Warren (Trish) Williams; Dana (Alan) Williams Dinnan; son Grant (Katie) Williams; daughter Courtney Thomas and his 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Bailey was a graduate of Auburn University where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. After college, Bailey served in the US Army where he reached the rank of Captain and later earned a Master's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri. Bailey loved everything Auburn and nothing brought him more joy than Auburn beating Alabama. Bailey was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MUST Ministries at mustministries.org in memory of Bailey. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019