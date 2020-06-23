Christina Freeman

FREEMAN, Christina June 17, 1929 - May 30th, 2020 Christina Andreae Rice Freeman passed away at almost 91 years old (of old age) at Lenbrook Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her husband Federal Judge Richard C Freeman and mother Herta Schartle. Christina spent most of her childhood summers and much of her later life at her beloved Lake Rabun home. Her maternal grandfather August Andreae was one of the earliest developers of Lake Rabun's residential community and the original owner of Lake Rabun Hotel. Christina attended the University of Georgia where she belonged to Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. In 1950 she postponed her education to marry Richard C Freeman. She later graduated from Oglethorpe University with a degree in elementary education. Christina loved to paint and travel the globe in her free time. She also belonged to numerous organizations, among them the Rabun Gap Nacoochee Guild, The Children of the American Revolution, Young Matrons Circle for Tallulah Falls School, Riverside West Garden Club, Northside Women's Club and Fine Arts Study Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.



