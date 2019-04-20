WILBER, Clarice Douglas Clarice Douglas Wilber, age 84, of Doraville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2019. Mrs. Wilber was born on May 25, 1934 in Michigan City, ndiana to the late Edward B. and Pearl E. Douglas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William H. Wilber, and brother and sister-in-lawThomas E. & Nancy K. Douglas. Mrs. Wilber was retired with 25 years of loyal and dedicated service to the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of the Winter's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wilber was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, for whom she served as pianist in her local chapter. Mrs. Wilber also enjoyed choral singing. She was an accomplished knitter, seamstress and needleworker. Mrs. Wilber was a loving and caring wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Survivors include her daughter, Susan E. Wilber of New York, NY; son & daughter-in-law, William T. (Tom) and Sheila Wilber of Baldwin, GA; grandchildren, William T. Wilber, Jr. (T.J.) of Buford, GA and Christopher J. Wilber of Acworth, GA; one niece and three nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with David Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or to a . Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest, Georgia 30511. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary