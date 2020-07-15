Frank Ginsberg

GINSBERG, Dr. Frank Robert "Bob" DR. Frank Robert (Bob) Ginsberg passed away on July 14, 2020, at age 90. Bob was born in Atlanta to Perry and Rose Swerdlin Ginsberg. He was a proud member of the last graduating class of Boys High School in 1947. Bob co-founded the Alumni Association of Boys High, which is engaged in philanthropic endeavors. The association provides funds for teachers and awards scholarships for deserving students. Bob earned a degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude as a Doctor of Optometry and a Doctor of Ocular Science, scientific section from the University of Chicago. Bob was a founding member of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development and rose to serve as President 1981-1982. Doctor Bob as his friends referred to him, was especially noted for his pioneering work in visual training. Bob and his loving wife Thelma of 47 years, together built a very successful Developmental Optometry practice, eventually located in Buckhead. Doctor Bob retired from practice officially in 1992, but he continued with his tireless work ethic in numerous educational and civic organizations. Bob is survived by his children, Penny (Steven) Rosenberg, Samuel Perry Ginsberg, grandchild, Benjamin Jacob (Jennifer), and great-grandchildren Talia Lyn and Reece Alexander Rosenberg, And devoted loving friend, Renee Feldman. Bob was preceded in death by his loving and beloved wife, Thelma, father, Perry, mother, Rose, and sister, Elinor Wasser. Bob was especially proud of his long association with the Masonic Fulton Lodge 216, F.&A.M. starting in 1952. He gave of himself unselfishly to many, many hours of Masonic deeds and the betterment of Masonry. He attained the title of Worshipful Master in 1970. He continued his tireless work as past Master until his recent death. Bob's love of the water, led him to spend his well-earned leisure time as captain of his many boats including his last boat, " My Fault". His love of boating lead Bob to be an invaluable member of 32 years of United States Power Squadron. Bob was past District 17 Commander and then held the position of National Staff Commander/SN of the United Power Squadron, and also taught water safety and navigation for many years. Due to the Covid Virus, funeral service information can be found on the Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care (dresslerjewishfunerals.com
). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.