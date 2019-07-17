TYLER, Jr., Hugh Wesley "TY" Hugh (Ty) Wesley Tyler, Jr. of Tucker, GA passed away on July13, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 75. He was born on June 8, 1944 in Bowling Green, KY to the late H.W. (Bud) Tyler and the late Lavinia Brown Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean Heriot Tyler, sons Wesley Davison Tyler of San Leandro, CA and Brett Chandler Tyler (Jessica) of Tucker, his two grandchildren Benjamin and Elena Tyler, two sisters, June Allison Royce (Phil) and Cindy Tyler Myatt Justice (John), brothers-in-law James Davison Heriot, Jr. and Kirk Chandler Heriot. He is predeceased by his two sisters-in-law, Cathy Summers Heriot and Lynda Grey Heriot. He also has many nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he started his career with Western Electric Hawthorn Plant in Cicero moving to Chicago, IL before transferring to the largest cable producing plant in the world in Norcross, GA in 1972. He remained there for over 35 years retiring in 2005. He used to joke his desk never changed but his companies did from Western Electric to AT&T to Lucent Technologies, and Avaya. As a product line manager he enjoyed working with Bell Labs employees as copper wire changed to fiber optics. A memorial service will be at Tucker First United Methodist Church 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends one hour before in the Gathering room. A family burial will be held on a later date at historic Old Rembert Church Cemetery in Dalzell, SC. Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral Home, Lilburn GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019