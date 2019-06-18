GRAY, James James "Jim" Crawford Gray P.E. age 64, passed away at his home on June 17, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Allen and Jean Gray. He is survived by his wife, Debra Elovich; daughters Aliza P. Gray and Abigail L. Gray, all of Atlanta; and sister and brother-in law, Alice and Charles Luhta of Newbury, Ohio. Jim was born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He earned his BS in Engineering from Vanderbilt University and Master of Science degrees in both Civil Engineering and City Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In 1985, Jim founded GCA Inc., a transportation planning and traffic engineering consulting firm. He was the designated family travel agent and particularly enjoyed trips to Hilton Head Island and national parks. Around the house, he was known as "Mr. Fix It" since he could repair anything he put his mind to. Jim was a beloved and devoted husband and father. He was a loyal friend and true gentleman, with the utmost devotion to his family. Funeral services will take place at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19th at Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 with Rabbi Neil Sandler and Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, and the Atlanta Humane Society. Sign online at www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary