DAVENPORT (SANDIDGE), Janet Janet Sandidge Davenport of Atlanta, was born in Owensboro, KY on August 13, 1937 and passed away on August 16, 2020. She graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and left to attend Randolph- Macon Woman's College with her twin sister Virginia and graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. Her Kentucky roots were deepened from summers spent with family at Ridley Place located in the small town of Elkton in Todd County. Her time there was cherished with Virginia, brother Ridley and cousin Marnie Birdsong. She always shed a tear before the Derby each spring when the state song was broadcast. Janet moved to Atlanta after college to teach middle and high school and was married to Thomas F. Davenport, Jr. Janet and Tom raised three children during their time in Atlanta, Poughkeepsie, NY and New Canaan, CT, finally settling back in Atlanta in 1986. She was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder and founding member of the Flower Guild. Accordingly, Janet was a member of the Habersham Garden Club and a Director of the Georgian Chamber Players given her affinity for the finest things music brought to our world. Her time spent with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and specifically friends Norman and Nancy McKenzie plus Maggie were treasured. She was fond of her girlfriends who made up "The Bridge Club", now Polly Bates, Stiles Conrad, Jay Jordan, Nina Raine, Elizabeth Rubenoff, Sally Sinkler, Barbara Trammell, Gail Watson and sister Virginia Williams. Janet's best friend sister Virginia will always know how much she meant to her and also recognize the age disparity that has burdened her sister in later years. Brother Ridley Sandidge has brought great joy to her life as well, if only after she left for college. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Margaret Davenport and is survived by son, Thomas Frederick Davenport, III, and wife, Mary Boldebuck Davenport of Atlanta, son, William Ridley Davenport and wife, Laura Lynn Davenport of Kelly, WY, grandchildren, Thomas Frederick Davenport, IV, and John Patrick Davenport of Atlanta and Amelia Virginia Davenport of Jackson, WY. A private family memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Adele McKee Music Fund c/o Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.