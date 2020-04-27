|
JOHNSON, Johnny Johnny Mac Johnson traveled almost 2 million miles over the course of a 35 year career as a classic salesman and road warrior in the fundraising business. Born in 1949 to Claud and Mary Johnson in Franklin, KY, as a boy helped raise horses and grow tobacco on the family farm. He attended Sewanee, The University of the South, on scholarship, where he played varsity basketball. In 1972, Johnny met Donna Susan Kahn in Athens, GA, and fell head over heels in love. They were married 6 months later andremained together until his last day. Johnny passed away early morning on April 23rd, in his home in Roswell, GA, surrounded by family. Johnny is survived by the love of his life, Donna, his brothers Claudie (Glenda) and Tommy (Angela), his boys, Shane and Trace (Beth McGraw) and his granddaughters, Jorie and Jules, who brought him never-ending delight and joy. Life celebration to be held when safe to convene. Gifts to be directed to https://www.pancan.org/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2020