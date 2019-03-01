SILVERMAN, Julius "Julie" Julius "Julie" Silverman, 92, a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was born October 20, 1926 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ida and Dave Silverman. The family settled in Atlanta in 1928. Julie was an alumni of Boys High School, Atlanta, GA. Where sports was his "subject" of choice. He was the Ultimate Team Player; sought after by many minor league and ProAm Baseball and Basketball Teams in his day. He was drafted into the Army where he played basketball in Guam during World War II. The true love of his life for 62 years was his business, Silvex Company. Nothing made him happier than loading his car on Sunday night for a week on the road. He was very disciplined and focused about business and his customers, colleagues and cherished friends. He actually continued to "work" up to 6 months before his death utilizing his phone until it got too hot to hold. Julie is preceded in death by his wife, Edith "Edie" Silverman; his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Rose Silverman; his parents of blessed memory, Dave and Ida Silverman. Julie is survived by his daughters, Alyson Zonitch (Tom) of Roswell, GA, Fran Moss (Steven) of Austin, TX, and Marla Krohn (Doug) of Duluth, GA; four grandchildren, Jason Grusin (Kristen) of Atlanta, GA, Adam Grusin (Laura Lee) of Birmingham, AL, Erin Cloves of Austin, TX, and Jonathan Krohn of Duluth, GA; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Lee Grusin and Samuel Jay Grusin of Birmingham, AL, and Sydney Marie Grusin of Atlanta, GA. "Uncle" Julie also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews Faye, Mark, Alan, and Betsy. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm, March 1, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable donations be made to Weinstein Hospice, Atlanta, GA or The William Breman Jewish Home, Atlanta, GA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary