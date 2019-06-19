McLAUGHLIN, June Mailey June Mailey McLaughlin, age 81, died June 4th. She is survived by her son Leo Daniel McLaughlin, Jr., daughter Mailey E. McLaughlin (Evelyn Albertson); and son Matthew Samuel McLaughlin, all of the metro area. Her husband Leo D. (Dan) McLaughlin, Sr. predeceased her in 1994. Born in Dublin, GA, June attended Decatur High School and UGA, where she graduated with a BSHE in 1960 and began working at Sears & Roebuck as an advertising copywriter. June was creative from an early age: drawing, sewing her own clothes, and eventually making hand-thrown pottery, which led to the formation of Dovefeather Pottery in the 80's. In her 8th decade, she taught herself to paint by watching YouTube videos. Quick to laugh and full of life, June charmed everyone she met with her kindness and sparkle. She found kindred spirits everywhere, always embraced the positive, and adored her children & pets fiercely. She loved, and was loved. A memorial is planned for October. Donations to the Atlanta Humane Society are welcomed in her name. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary