June Schneider

She was a very intelligent and caring woman who will be sorely missed by her family and friends. My daughter Hope Cohn is married to June's son John and, as a mother-in-law, she deserves kudos. We are a closely knit family and I will remember that she was there for me and for my daughter when we lost my husband. She has left a fabulous legacy in her grandchildren Jack, Sophie, Harry and Max - rest in peace friend.

Abbey Cohn

Abbey cohn

Friend