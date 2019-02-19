BUTLER, Kent Kent Michael Butler, 63, of Alpharetta, GA died February 16, 2019, after 2 years of fighting cancer selflessly and endlessly to give his family a little more time. And while 63 years will never feel like it was enough, the love Kent gave was always enough - and continues to be enough. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church with Father Paul Flood serving as Celebrant. Mr. Butler was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and was Vice President of Service Administration for AGCO Corporation. Kent continues to be loved by his wife, Mary Helen Butler; children, Kent Michael Butler, Emily Elizabeth Butler, Hannah Lois Butler, and Madison Marie Butler; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Kenny Abraham; sisters-in-law, Jane Scott and Susan Beauvais; and brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Pam Beauvais. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cristo Rey Atlanta, 222 Piedmont Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 (800)435-4000 or The , 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097 (770)814-0123. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary