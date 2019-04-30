ALLEN, Parker Age 52, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Due West West United Methodist Church in Marietta with Dr. David Campbell officiating. Parker Allen was born October 19, 1966 in Cleveland, OH. Beloved daughter of Electa Verba Keil and her deceased fathers, Robert Verba and Donald Keil. The family moved to Marietta in 1975. Parker modeled in high school. After teaching herself Italian, she left to work in Milan and Europe. Gianni Versace pinned clothes to her for photo shoots. She was on bill boards for North Beach Leather in San Francisco. Settling back in Marietta, she sold and became an expert in antique teacups. Creating Sanctuary Soap, she made organic soaps, lotions and custom perfumes on EBay. Parker was in the process of developing a new line of fine jewelry. She had several illnesses that were controlled but then developed a rare genetic disease called S.P.I.N.K. 1. Unable to find help in Atlanta, she received an Auto Islet Stem Cell Transplant at VCU in Richmond, VA in January 2018. As a member of the American Eagle Foundation, she became an expert on eagles and moderated on a live nest cam world wide. When her stepfather Don passed away she released a young eagle, "Hallmark", in his honor. During the years when Parker was not sick, she had a daily post on facebook with inspirational photos and bible verses. She is now reunited with her two special fathers and Louie who loved her. Parker was strong in her faith. Death held no fear because she knew where she was going and God would give her a new body with no pain. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta. Donations may be made in Parker Allen's memory to Joyce Meyer Ministries and the American Eagle Foundation. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary