Richard Peek
1932 - 2020
PEEK, Richard Donald "Dick" Born January 26th, 1932 Richard Peek was the only son of Pauline (Peek) Daniels, of Lafayette, AL. Working odd jobs from a very young age to support the household taught Richard the value of hard work and perseverance. He joined the Navy and was assigned to the Marine Corp. He served proudly and honorably and served from 1949 through 1953. After the Navy, he worked for Douglas Aircraft in California, but returned to his beloved southern roots soon after. Returning to Atlanta, he began his career in the food industry at Kroger. He married Mary Katherine Lane and had two children, Mary Candace and Larry Donald. Remaining in the food industry , he worked for Talmadge Country Hams before opening his own food brokerage business. He sold his business at the age of 55, but missed the industry and returned to work until 65. All the while he continued to work his farm raising cattle and tending his apple orchard. In 2003 Richard was truly blessed when he married Linnie Blease Myers. He always said this was his greatest accomplishment and they were very happy together. Richard was a man of extremely strong faith and commitment to service. From teaching Sunday School to establishing Men's ministries to organizing countless barbeques, his love of spreading the Gospel through Christian fellowship was obvious. He always gave God the glory for his success and strength. Richard is preceded in death by Mary Katherine Peek and Larry Donald Peek. He is survived by his beloved wife Linnie, daughter Candy Peek Limardo (Keith), stepchildren Angie Myers Barber (David), Shawn Myers Wissore (Bruce), Anthony Myers (Hope), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID safety precautions, a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Gideons International.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
