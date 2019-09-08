|
|
BOUSHELL, Robert Henry Bob Boushell of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances. He was born on November 16, 1928 in Winthrop, MA. Bob graduated from Georgetown University and studied Farsi at the Army's foreign language school in Monterey, CA. He was an avid tennis player and retired from Safeguard Business Systems. He also had a beautiful shade garden. He is survived by his five children; Kathleen Boushell of Decatur, Georgia and her son James, Michael Boushell of Griswold, CT and his sons Marty and Biagio, and daughters Cassie and Viola, Paul (Pam) Boushell of Atlanta, GA, John Boushell of Dunwoody, GA and Mary (Rob) Mills, of Auburn, AL and their daughters Larner, Caroline, Mary Grace and Millie. The services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Disease Research or to the Red Cross relief effort for Hurricane Dorian.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019