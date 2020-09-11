GORDY (HUNTER), Susan Myrl Susan Myrl Hunter was born on October 22, 1943 to McArva Allen Hunter and Gene Nash Hunter in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in Sandy Springs on Peachtree Dunwoody Road when Sandy Springs was considered the 'country' and pastimes were building pine straw forts and picking blackberries. Susan graduated from Sandy Springs High School and then attended Gulf Park College, a girls school in Gulfport, Mississippi where she did a radio broadcast for the college. Hurricane Camille destroyed the college in 1969 so she then attended University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in Journalism. She has always had a gift with words and telling stories. She put those gifts plus her love of fashion to work as a fashion coordinator for J.P. Allen, Davidson's (Macy's) and then Lord & Taylor. In 1972 she married W. Frank Gordy, Jr. Frank taught her to fly fish and shoot skeet. When Frank passed away Susan stepped in to run the Varsity Jr. on Lindbergh Drive. It didn't take long for her to give up her silk blouses and Chanel shoes as she took the reins and was always behind the counter serving up her best "What'll ya have?"! Susan cherished her friends, loved giving parties and she loved giving gifts, not only on Christmas and birthdays but also Halloween, Valentines, Easter and Fourth of July. She supported her church and donated to The Ronald McDonald House and The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. She had a special love for The Atlanta Humane Society and served as a board member. At one time she had 9 rescued dogs living with her. In 2013 Susan received The Buckhead Girls Club Woman of the Year award. More recently she became involved in Daughters of the American Revolution where she put her talents of writing and her love of American history to work producing the flag facts for each meeting, even if she couldn't be there in person. Susan passed away on September 6th after a courageous fight against breast cancer. She was a life long resident of Atlanta and had many friends, making new friends everywhere she went. We are saddened that during this time of COVID we aren't able to honor and celebrate her life in the grand style that she would have loved. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society, The Ronald McDonald House or Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe.