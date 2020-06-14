BARKER, Thomas Thomas B. Barker, son of the late Edward F. and Florence Varelman Barker was born in Aurora, Indiana. At an early age he resided in Wyoming, Ohio from where in 1943 he enlisted in the Army Air corps and received his wings as a navigator of B-17 s. After his service in WWII, Mr. Barker attended the University of Georgia and was graduated with a BA degree in 1948. He began a career in the textile manufacturing and trading business. He retired after more than 30 years owning and operating three corporations in the Atlanta and south Florida areas. Mr. Barker was past President of the Atlanta Textile By-Products Association and a member of the Atlanta Cherokee Town & Country Club, a lifetime member of Trout unlimited and Florida Boys Ranch and served on The President's Council of Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Lively Barker, his second wife of 11 years Mary Pittman Ferguson Barker, his brother, Commander John Edward Barker of the United States naval Air Corps, his brother James F. Barker of Terrace Park, Ohio and his daughter Susan D. Smith of Marietta, Georgia. Survivors include his daughters Joanna E. Barker of Spokane, Washington and Bernardette B. Nocera (Pat) of Tallahassee, FL; Son-in-law Kirby Smith III, Marietta GA, ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two stepchildren James P. Ferguson (Terri), Tifton, Georgia, Joel E. Ferguson(Moonlight), Las Vegas Nevada. And his special bonus sons Rick Rubinski (Lisa) of Warner Robins, GA and Jeff George (Christy) of Perry, GA; Special friends: Richard and Sue Slothower, Perry, GA, Loretto Sognier, Atlanta GA. The family can be reached at 1017 Lothian Dr. Tallahassee FL. 32312. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Barker's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.