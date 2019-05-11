JONES (Lawson), Velva Jean Velva Jean (Lawson) Jones, 79, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 5, 2019. Velva was born in New River, Tennessee on September 18, 1939 to the late Clyde Lawson and Marie Williams Lawson O'Dell. Velva attended Huntsville Elementary and High School through junior year; then graduated from Alcoa High School. She attended Carson-Newman College. She was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta. She worked for Delta Air Lines in Knoxville, Tennessee before moving to Huntsville, Alabama where she went to work for General Electric Aerospace Division supporting NASA and later transferred to Atlanta, Georgia with General Electric. She retired from GE in 2004. Velva was preceded in death by her husband, Walton (Wally) Wallace Jones; parents, Clyde Lawson and Marie Lawson O'Dell; grandparents, John L. Lawson (Esther), Frank Williams (Kezziah); and stepson, Russell Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Jones Ohnstad (Sean), and her grandson, Zachary; her brother, Steve Lawson and special friend, Sheri West; nieces, Tami Barrett (James), Tina Smith and special friend, Kent Jackson; great nieces, Rebekkah and Olivia Barrett, and great nephews, James III (Trey) Barrett, and Cade Smith; stepsons, Jeff Jones (Jennifer), Philip Jones (Kathe); step-grandchildren, Brooke Jones Lee (Zac), Caroline Jones, Ryan Jones, Rachel Jones, Daniel Jones, Murphy Jones (Meghan); and great step-granddaughter, Abigail Charlotte Lee; a host of cousins; an uncle, Gene Williams of Brooks, GA; and many treasured friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Atlanta Speech School. The director of the Audiology Program was personally instrumental in maintaining Velva's connection to her friends and family via the hearing aids/services provided. The Atlanta Speech School will gift any memorial donation funds received in Velva's memory towards families who may not be in a financial position to pay the significant costs associated with hearing aids or assessment services. The Atlanta Speech School Attn: Development 3160 Northside Parkway NW. Atlanta, GA 30327 404-233-5332 (Please reference "In Memory of Velva Jones") https://21916.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298 (choose Annual Fund) Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 11, 2019