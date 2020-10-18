1/1
Walter Brantley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANTLEY, Walter Jackson Walter Jackson (Jack) passed away at the home of his son in Lawrenceville, GA on October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Andrew and Ella Braswell Brantley, his wife Lora Mangham Brantley, and son Donald Edward Brantley. He is survived by his son Larry Neil Brantley, daughter-in-law Cheryl Ann Brantley, grandson Walter Jackson Brantley II, and brother Farris A. Brantley. Jack was born on January 5, 1925 in Ft. Pierce FL. He grew up and attended schools in Washington County, GA and St. Lucie County, FL. In April 1943 he joined the U.S. Army. After training he was shipped to the U.K., from which he served in World War II including the campaigns of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, continuing until VE day in 1945. After returning home, he finished high school and enrolled in Ga. Tech, earning a degree in Architecture. His career in Architecture included private practice, corporate firms, and three departments of the state of Georgia government. He retired from the GA Department of Education in 1992. Jack was a member of the Methodist Church since 1932. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Decatur GA 30030 (decaturfirst.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved