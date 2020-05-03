|
ANDREWS, William Rev. William Henry Andrews, Ph.D., 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, retired clergyman and school psychologist, passed away on April 29, 2020 of complications from Covid-19. Dr. Andrews was born May 4, 1929 in Decatur, GA to James E. and Semite Hall Andrews. While at a youth retreat in Ridgecrest, NC, Dr. Andrews felt a strong call to the ministry, after which he embarked on a life of service through his work in education, psychology, and the ministry. Dr. Andrews held an impressive nine degrees, earning his Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia in 1953 and a Bachelor of Divinity at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He went on to earn two Masters in Education from Baylor University and the University of Georgia, Masters in Divinity and Theology from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice College and Seminary, an EdS degree from the University of Georgia, and his Doctor of Theology and PhD in Ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary. After his ordination to the ministry in 1956, Dr. Andrews was a pastor at the First Baptist Church of Danielsville, County Line Baptist Church of Lithia Springs and at New Georgia Baptist Church of Villa Rica. Prior to retiring, he also served as pastor of the First Baptist Church of Damascus, GA and as an evangelist with Bill Andrews Associates. In addition to his ministry service, Dr. Andrews spent many years as a school psychologist, helping students at the Early County Board of Education in Blakely, GA. Dr. Andrews was a long-time member of Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church where he was a beloved teacher for the EEE Sunday School class, and particularly enjoyed preparing PowerPoint slides to illustrate his lessons. He is survived by cousins James W. Lay of Calhoun, Katherine Lay Earnest, of Smyrna and Lois Lay Castiglione of Austin, TX. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 2 PM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020