ROBERTS, Jr., William Thomas William Thomas Roberts, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, passed from this earth on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born September 24, 1932, he grew up in Fairburn, GA, the oldest of three boys. After graduating from Campbell High School in 1949, he attended the University of Georgia, where he was in ROTC and a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. After completing his service in the Air Force, Tom practiced law for a year before joining the factoring department at Trust Company Bank. He married Mary Louise (Weezie) Lineberger in Belmont, NC on February 2, 1963. She had never heard of Groundhog Day. They lived in Brookwood Hills, where they raised three boys of their own. He worked for SunTrust for more than 35 years until retiring as manager of the bank's main branch in downtown Atlanta. Upon retirement, he and Weezie traveled. He served as an usher at First Presbyterian Church, and he volunteered for many years at SCORE, helping small business people obtain SBA loans. He was a Life Member of the Capital City Club. In his leisure time, he read voraciously. He was fascinated by American presidents, World War II and trains. A gentleman, he was honest, genial, hospitable and unfailingly courteous to all, but particularly to Weezie. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a trip with their adult children in 2013. After Weezie passed away later that year, he lived with his youngest son's family and spent his time reading, visiting his children, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and dining with close friends. Tom passed on June 19 from injuries sustained in an accident and was surrounded by family. He is survived by his two brothers, and their wives, Paul and Cat Roberts of Napa, California, and Peter and Pam Roberts of Marietta, his three sons and their wives, Tom and Julie Roberts of Johns Creek, Archie and Vanessa Roberts of Atlanta, and Harrison and Brittany Roberts, of Atlanta, eight grandchildren, and many, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Family and close friends will gather for a graveside service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, NC, https://unclineberger.org/. H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 23, 2020.