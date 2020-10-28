1/
Zane Bristol
BRISTOL, Zane F.

Mr. Zane F. Bristol, age 95, of Sharpsburg, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Barbara C. Bristol and son, Mike Bristol. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Balkcom and her husband, Steve of Newnan; daughter-in-law, Debra Bristol; grandchildren, Allen Bristol and Becky Burnham, Marcia Sims (Michael), Shannon Mikulskis (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Zane Bristol, Wyatt Hanes, Sophia Arias, Harper Bristol, and Hunter Mikulskis. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Dan McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 PM until the service begins at 2:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
