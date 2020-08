Nicholas "Nik" Kleckner, of St. Joseph, Mo., died Aug. 10, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1982, in Omaha, Neb.The family will be holding a celebration of life this Sunday, Aug.16 from noon-3 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge (located at 2004 North Belt Highway across from Anderson Ford, St. Joseph, Mo.).Survivors include mother, Tamera Sheard, and father, Brett Kleckner.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.