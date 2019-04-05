Delores Jane O'Hagan, of Auburn, California, passed away, March 19, at age 86.
She was the eldest daughter of the late Ray and Pauline Hull, born in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Delores is survived by three children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She married the late Robert O'Hagan in 1949, and they started their married life in San Luis Obispo, California. Delores is survived by her three children: Glenn (Gwen) O'Hagan, 69; Jeannine (Dan) Sheridan, 67, and Maureen (Stephen) Betita, 59. Another daughter, Erin O'Hagan, passed in 2014.
She was laid to rest on April 3rd, at New Auburn Cemetery.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 5, 2019