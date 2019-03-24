Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lawrence Peters. View Sign

Harold Lawrence Peters was born September 15, 1923 in Newcastle, CA and entered into rest on March 17, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. Harold is survived by his daughters, Darlene Clayton (Jim), Darah Woo (Willie), Son Dan Peters (Linda), 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, sister Shirley Nock and his faithful dog Sophie and many nieces, nephews and friends. Harold is preceded in death by his first wife Lela for 43 years, second wife Peggy for 15 years, his daughter Donna Swartz, son David Peters and brother Ernie Peters. Harold served in the Army in World War II in Japan and the Philippines. Harold worked as Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Rocklin for 19 years. In 1964 Tri-City Little League baseball field was dedicated in his honor for being a volunteer and league president. Harold was also a member of the Foothill Ramblers and Placer Panners travel trailer club. Harold loved to travel and fish. There will be a visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm– 8:00 pm at Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn CA. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 4450 Granite Drive Rocklin, CA and final committal to follow at the Rocklin Cemetery 4090 Kannasto Street Rocklin, CA. Funeral services are entrusted by Chapel of the Hills.

Harold Lawrence Peters was born September 15, 1923 in Newcastle, CA and entered into rest on March 17, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. Harold is survived by his daughters, Darlene Clayton (Jim), Darah Woo (Willie), Son Dan Peters (Linda), 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, sister Shirley Nock and his faithful dog Sophie and many nieces, nephews and friends. Harold is preceded in death by his first wife Lela for 43 years, second wife Peggy for 15 years, his daughter Donna Swartz, son David Peters and brother Ernie Peters. Harold served in the Army in World War II in Japan and the Philippines. Harold worked as Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Rocklin for 19 years. In 1964 Tri-City Little League baseball field was dedicated in his honor for being a volunteer and league president. Harold was also a member of the Foothill Ramblers and Placer Panners travel trailer club. Harold loved to travel and fish. There will be a visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm– 8:00 pm at Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn CA. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 4450 Granite Drive Rocklin, CA and final committal to follow at the Rocklin Cemetery 4090 Kannasto Street Rocklin, CA. Funeral services are entrusted by Chapel of the Hills. Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Chapel of the Hills

Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close