On April 24th 2019 one of the most wonderful people in our lives departed this earth and became one of the brightest stars in the sky. She was the most wonderful daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend.

Jeannette Rose (Del Carlo) Johnson was born on October 24, 1931 in Grass Valley, CA to Tranquillo and Anita (Stagi) Del Carlo. Her beloved grandparents, Teresa Pardini Mattio and Guieseppe Stagi immigrated to Colfax from Lucca, Italy. They owned the first bakery in Colfax in the 1920's.

Jeannette graduated from Colfax Elementary and Placer High School. In her memorable youth, she befriended a deer in Midas and lived with her family in a railroad car for what was supposed to be 6 months, but ended up being 10 years! When her family finally moved into a two-story S.P. house in Gold Run in 1945, it was a dream come true!

After high school she worked as a teller for Bank of America. During this time, she met then married the blue-eyed love of her life, Warren Elmer Johnson (The WEJ!) on November 30, 1951.

She began working at the Colfax Ford Dealership in 1953. Jeannette returned to Bank of America in the late 60's into the 80's, where she calmly endured the Great Colfax Bank Robbery, as well as making many wonderful friends in the community.

She was married to Warren for 57 years until his passing in 2008. Most of her life was centered on her adoring family, especially her two granddaughters who lives were positively affected forever.

Jeannette's spirit will live on in the hearts of Renee and Paul Piercy, Denise Langley, Rod Johnson, Natalie Rose Piercy (Zach Wiens) and Maureen Piercy.

Please come celebrate Jeannette's life on Saturday June 22nd. We will be having a graveside service at the Colfax Cemetery at 10am, followed by her Celebration of Life at the Sierra Vista Community Center, 55 School St. at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Colfax Methodist Church, PO Box 1017, Colfax CA 95713.



