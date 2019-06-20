It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of long time Lincoln resident, Steven G. J. Haines passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He loved to fish, hunt, and was a great Chef. Most of all, he loved his Family and Friends. He will always be remembered for his loving heart and big smile.
He is survived by his Son Kyle Haines & Fiancé Jennifer, Daughter Samantha Haines-Avila and Miguel Avila, grandson Hudson Avila, Siblings Connie Salsar, Marvin Haines, Kathy Haines, Tommy Haines & Lindy Haines, Daniel Haines & Melissa Haines, Jerryne Haines (cousin), Keith and Annie Haines (cousin), Don & Henry Lorton, and Mark (brothers by love). Steven also had numerous cousins and friends whom he loved all equally. Brother, my Friend, My Protector, you will be missed by all, we love you.
Celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Pavilion in Lincoln's McBean Park. Address is 75 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln, CA. 95648. Attire is not formal, Casual Attire appreciated.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 20, 2019