Angela McGahee
1966 - 2020
Dearing, Georgia—Mrs. Angela "Grangy" Denise McGahee, 54, entered into rest at 3:01 p.m. on September 17, 2020 at University Hospital.
Angela was born on May 7, 1966 to Threesa Hood and the late Gerald McGahee. She worked with the board of education as a financial clerk. Angela was the sweetest person who ever lived, always helping everyone and putting everyone before herself. She had a heart of gold, a passion for life and was the strongest person ever, surpassing all expectations the doctors told her. Mrs. McGahee loved the beach. She was the best mother, sister, friend, caregiver and could never tell anyone no. She will always be momas baby.
Survivors include, sons: T.J. Smith (Kelly), Billy Smith (Taylor), and Holden Bourassa; daughters, Courtny King (Alex), and Lani Jaclyn Lamar; two brothers, Michael Hood (Brooke) and Gearld McGahee Jr.; mother, Threesa Hood (Jimmy); two sisters, Shanda Hall (Donovia) and Mandy McGahee; grandchildren, William "Boogie" Smith, Savannah Smith, Victor, Connor, Trevor, Lexie, Clara, Rylie, Cory and Myila; sister of faith, Jamie Goodman; Companion, Joseph Thornton; and a large extended family.
A Memorial service will be held at 3:01 p.m., Sunday, September 20th at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 19th at Beggs Funeral Home from 6p.m.-8p.m.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
To honor Angelas memory it is the family's desire that memorial contribuitions be made to the Pediatric Childrens Hospital of Augusta.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Angela McGahee.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home Chapel
SEP
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home Chapel
