Cara L. Joe
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Cara L. Joe, 80, entered into rest August 25, 2020. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family.
Mrs. Joe was a native of Sacramento, California, having made Augusta her home for the past 50 years. She was a devoted member of the First Christian Church of Augusta. Mrs. Joe was a former Peace Corp Volunteer in South America, a retired Teacher with the Richmond County Board of Education with 35 years of service and had taught English as a second language. She was the wife of the late Harry Joe.
Survivors include a son, Alan (Carol) Joe, Conyers, Georgia; three daughters, Connie (Louis) Audet, Chandler, AZ, Marilyn (Wally) Dill, Gadsden, AL and Joanie (Andy) McCraw, North Augusta; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Reola Cole, Sacramento, CA, Maryjane (Michael) Holland, Ridgefield, WA and Pat McDaniel, Weed, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Augusta, 629 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
