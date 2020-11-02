Deborah Ann Garrard
Harlem, Georgia—Debra Ann Garrard, 64, entered into rest October 26, 2020, wife of Rocky Lee Garrard.
She was born in Adrian, MI on July 20, 1956. Coming from Waynesboro, Georgia two years ago.
Deborah was a caregiver, Baptist and a member of Biker Brotherhood for Jesus Christ.
Additional survivors include her daughters, Miriam Vann (Brian Johnson); Rebecca Vann; Sarah Garrard; son, Lee Garrard; brother, Michael Hammock; eight grandchildren, Haley, Marissa, John, Peyton, James, Jesse, Jacob and Julianna. Three great grandchildren, Preston, Adelaide, Axel.
A memorial service will be held at the Building Worship Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm, with Belinda McLeroy officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
