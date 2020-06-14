Eugene Norton (Norty) Holley
Eugene Norton (Norty) Holley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Eugene Norton (Norty) Holley, 58, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Holley was a native Augustan and was the son of the late Senator R. Eugene Holley and Mrs. Louise Brittingham Holley.
He was a graduate of Aquinas High School. He began his professional career working for Frank Christian as a chef at Pasquales Italian Restaurant. From there, he went on to develop his passion and natural talent for cooking and kitchen management in numerous restaurants. These include The Players Club in Hilton Head Island, SC and many Augusta establishments, such as, The Pinnacle Club, The French Market and Michael's Restaurant. He also lent his culinary expertise to local charities whenever he was called upon to do so. He particularly enjoyed volunteering with the Knights of Columbus to cook and provide meals for the homeless.
He loved to entertain and keep his friends and family laughing with his joyful personality, unique sense of humor and ability to tell jokes. Like his dad, he never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Survivors include his siblings: Robert Holley of Appling, Ga, Stephen Holley and Anna Holley Avrett of Augusta; brother-in-law: David Avrett; neices and nephews: Holley, Alex and Bailey Avrett and Ryan Holley and countless other friends and relatives.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on-the-Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight celebrant. Family and friends will be received in the church narthex from 10:30 A.M. until the mass begins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale House Foundation, 402 Walker St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907. Please sign the guestbook and share your favorite remembrance of Norty at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
