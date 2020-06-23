Mr. F. Mason Johnson, Jr.
Aiken, SC—Mr. F. Mason Johnson, Jr,, 79, of 611 Camellia St, entered into rest June 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 11am Friday, June 26, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Angela McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Jessamine Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 3pm-5pm. Survivors include his wife, Betty Johnson; one son, Mason Johnson III; mother, Rosalie Johnson; two sisters, Ethel Ford & Margaret Sidney; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST., AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Aiken, SC—Mr. F. Mason Johnson, Jr,, 79, of 611 Camellia St, entered into rest June 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 11am Friday, June 26, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Angela McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Jessamine Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 3pm-5pm. Survivors include his wife, Betty Johnson; one son, Mason Johnson III; mother, Rosalie Johnson; two sisters, Ethel Ford & Margaret Sidney; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST., AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.