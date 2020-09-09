1/1
James N. Dover
1924 - 2020
Martinez , GA—CSM James Norman Dover, US Army (Ret), beloved husband of the late Hildegard Dover, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the residence of his son, Josh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Bellevue Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow the service.
Mr. Dover, a native of Clover, SC., was a 27-year veteran of the US Army. He was a paratrooper who served in Europe during World War II, as well as serving two tours in Korea and two tours of Vietnam. He retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After his retirement, he started a new career as founder and operator of Expressway Imports.
He is survived by his children, James Dover (Mary Ellen), Joshua Dover (Rebecca), and Richard Dover (Susan), his grandchildren, Julie, Teresa, Stuart and Evan, and his brother and sister, Robert Dover (Caroline) and Alice Robinson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hildegard, and his daughter, Diana Joan Peters.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 37 Varden Drive, Aiken, SC, 29803 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www. shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Funeral Home, Belair Road Chapel on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bellevue Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
