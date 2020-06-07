Marion Anderson Ross
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Marion Anderson Ross
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marion Anderson Ross, entered into rest June 4, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 9 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Young Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. Ross, a native of Richmond County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include five sons, George Ross, Jr. (Sabrina), Joseph Ross, John Henry Ross, Gregory Ross, Sr., and Richard Allen Ross; four daughters, Helen Evans, Marion Fredrick (Horace), Barbara Ross and Tasanya Ross; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be from 3-5 pm Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 8, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Young Macedonia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved