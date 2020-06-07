Mrs. Marion Anderson Ross
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marion Anderson Ross, entered into rest June 4, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 9 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Young Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. Ross, a native of Richmond County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include five sons, George Ross, Jr. (Sabrina), Joseph Ross, John Henry Ross, Gregory Ross, Sr., and Richard Allen Ross; four daughters, Helen Evans, Marion Fredrick (Horace), Barbara Ross and Tasanya Ross; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public viewing will be from 3-5 pm Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 8, 2020
