Msg Daniel (Ret.) Jackson Jr.
MSG (Ret.) Daniel Jackson Jr.
Augusta, GA—MSG (Ret.) Daniel Freddie Jackson, Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Betty Jean Jackson. He is survived by daughters, Shauncy (Joe) Rogers, Victoria (William) Burt, Yvonne (Kenneth) Johnson; two devoted godsons, Johnny L. Jenkins, Donell (Sheila) Jenkins ; seven grandchildren, Shelby Rogers, William Jr, Cierra, and Daniel Burt, Spencer, Tracy and Ansley Gartrell; two great grandchildren, Christian and Carter Burt. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

October 13, 2020
I love and miss you until Daniel. Thank you for all the encouragement you gave me. You are well missed.RIP




Pamela Alexander
Family
October 13, 2020
Thomasena Albright
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Dr Victoria Burt and Family
We are sorry for the loss of your Father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Eddie Thomas and Zena James
Eddie Thomas
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
Flora Jean Washington and family sends their love and condolence to you and the family. We love y'all ❤.
Flora Washington
Family
October 13, 2020
On last week god took another Angel a god brother a father a grandfather. A man of principles
And who love his family and relatives. His vigor and tireless big heart will be missed. We the Lane Family will missed him. I will always remember his word at the end of each conversation " love ya Bro" our Zaccheus in size but Goliath in all the life he touch
CJLANE JR (Ida) Charelle,Jeremy, Tim LANE
Brother
October 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family
Tony & niki Garner
Family
October 13, 2020
Thank you for being a family role model to all of us. Sleep in peace
True family hero
Tony Garner
Family
October 13, 2020
Tony Garner
Family
October 13, 2020
Wayne Askew
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. I feel both joy and sadness; sadness because we will miss his presence, but joyful because he is with his wife whom he miss and loved dearly.
Blessings!
Chaplain (Dr.)Rosbie Mutcherson Sr.
Friend
October 13, 2020
Victoria,
Offering my deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time. Let love and memories give you comfort.
Pamela Gabriel
Friend
October 13, 2020
RIP Dan. My sincere condolences to the family.
Danny Ramos
Coworker
October 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family Daniel was a good man and mentor
Thomas Johnson
Friend
October 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He will truly be missed. My condolences and prayers for comfort and strength to your family.
Sharon Boler
Friend
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family. Our prayers are that you and your family will have a peace that can only come from the Lord. We love you all.
Lewis, Diane, and Breanna Burt
Family
October 12, 2020
Our prayers are with the family
Kacy Mohead
Friend
October 12, 2020
We the Pastor, Officers and Members of New Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Waycross GA will miss the presence of Mr Freddie as he quietly would come into Worship sometimes to visit with his Mom and other times just to enjoy the service and reminisce on the days of old being back at New Mt Pleasant. It is our prayer the Lord will continue to give you all the day to day strength you need. Knowing to be absent from here is to be present with the Lord.

Rev & Mrs Jackie L. Hooper, Sr. & Jr and the New Mt Pleasant MBC of Waycross GA
Jackie Hooper
Friend
October 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Jovonna and Mac McNeal
Friend
October 12, 2020
It was an honor to know a great man. We are keeping the family lifted in prayer for peace and comfort.
Veeta Perry
Friend
October 12, 2020
Your MS family is sending condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. We love you!!!!
Sherita Bailey
Family
October 12, 2020
We will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you big cousins. Lakeshia and Family
Lakeshia Young
Family
October 12, 2020
Shauncy, Victoria & Yvonne -- Praying with and for you and your family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Your Dad is resting in the Master's arms with no more pain. Take care and lean on each other. God Bless, Lenora
Lenora (Petty) Brooks
Classmate
October 12, 2020
Shauncy, Victoria, Yvonne, and your families are in my thoughts and prayers. He was a wise man; I will remember your father for sharing his home, family, and guidance with me.
M. Johnson
Friend
October 12, 2020
Love u pop
Johnny L Jenkins
Son
October 12, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers of comfort for Victoria,Shauncy and family. May your dad’s legacy forever be remembered through generations of the Jackson family. Much love
Connie Kent Riggs
Classmate
October 12, 2020
You will be greatly missed, Uncle Daniel. Love you always.
Freddrick Rouse
Family
October 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I know my MOM AND MA MABEL will be welcoming you in HEAVEN. LOVE YOU BROTHER. SCOTTIE SCOTT FAMILY
andrew scott
Family
October 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joseph & Marion Hay
Joseph Hay
Friend
October 12, 2020
We will always love you. We know you're not here on earth but Nothing can SEPARATE YOU FROM Our HEART!!
Carolyn & Henry Walker .
Carolyn Walker
Family
October 12, 2020
Dear Vicky (Dr. Burt), I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family have my deepest condolences. I pray that God will give you comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Bernice Bogan
Friend
October 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love Mr and Mrs Matthew Lamar III
Matthew and Paula Lamar
Family
