We the Pastor, Officers and Members of New Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Waycross GA will miss the presence of Mr Freddie as he quietly would come into Worship sometimes to visit with his Mom and other times just to enjoy the service and reminisce on the days of old being back at New Mt Pleasant. It is our prayer the Lord will continue to give you all the day to day strength you need. Knowing to be absent from here is to be present with the Lord.



Rev & Mrs Jackie L. Hooper, Sr. & Jr and the New Mt Pleasant MBC of Waycross GA

Jackie Hooper

Friend