Willie Lou Adair
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Willie Lou Adair
Augusta, Georgia—Willie Lou Adair, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Adams Chapel Cemetery, Dearing, Ga. with the Reverend Polly R. Davis officiating.
Mrs. Adair was born in Barnwell, SC to the late Willie and Rosa Collins. She loved reading her Bible and when she was able, working in her flower garden. She was so loved by her family and will be forever missed.
Left to cherish her memory are, her son, James J. Adair (Vicky), three sisters, Vivian Etterle, Phoebe Widener (Buddy) and Melba Pugh (Don); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and one great-great due to arrive in December; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Wayne Adair, four sisters and her brother.
We ask all guests and family members attending the services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 6, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
the Adams Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
