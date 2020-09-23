Alan "Korndog" St. Clair, 56, of Montgomery, IL passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 29, 1963 in Davenport, IA the son of Norman and Kathryn (Simaytis) St. Clair. Alan was raised in Bettendorf, IA. He was a devoted husband, loving father and a doting grandpa. His family was his pride and joy and his proudest moments were watching his boys grow up. He was so committed and dedicated to everything they did. He volunteered much of his time to OYTF. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, the truck rodeo, water skiing, and snow skiing among other things. As an avid Chicago sports fan, Alan loved cheering on his teams and stayed true to his roots as an Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. Having worked for UPS for many years, he was currently employed with Old Dominion, who was his family away from home. He had over 4.5 million miles on the road. Alan was a "do it all, fix it all" type of guy and took great pride in each of his projects. He put everyone he knew before himself. In his younger years, he often worked two jobs to provide for his family. He spent 30 years married to his beloved wife Denise and the two just started enjoying quality time together traveling to the beach. His zest for life and the dedication and commitment he had for his family will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife Denise (Guminski); sons, Alex (Marissa), Nick, Andrew and Daniel St. Clair; grandson, Nolan St. Clair; sister, Debbie (Stephen Purkapile) St. Clair, mother-in-law Bernadine Guminski, brothers-in-law, Mark (Laurie) Guminski and Glenn (Candy) Guminski; sister-in-law Karen (Joe) Gallo. His 4 legged companions Zoey, Charlotte and Hannah as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law George Guminski.
Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions, we ask that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. We thank you for your patience in advance, as only a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com